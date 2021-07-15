Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 113 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,991,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,312,000 after purchasing an additional 798,873 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $83,062,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 74.4% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 898,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,834,000 after buying an additional 383,441 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,165,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,479,008,000 after buying an additional 358,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EFX opened at $247.30 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $248.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EFX. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $259.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.96.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

