CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on COR. Barclays lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.00.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $137.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.03. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.26.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $101,226.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,112.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 10,900 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $224,540.00. Insiders have sold a total of 1,216,900 shares of company stock worth $163,191,509 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 16,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

