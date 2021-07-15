Convergence Price Hits $0.0218 (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Convergence has a market cap of $18.55 million and $561,685.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convergence coin can currently be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Convergence has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Convergence alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00050883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $275.69 or 0.00864903 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Convergence Profile

CONV is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 850,229,394 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convergence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convergence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Convergence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convergence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.