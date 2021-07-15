Contrasting Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) and ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) and ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Replimune Group and ImmunityBio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group N/A N/A -$80.87 million ($1.75) -18.99 ImmunityBio $110,000.00 11,143.76 -$92.38 million N/A N/A

Replimune Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ImmunityBio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Replimune Group and ImmunityBio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group 0 0 8 0 3.00 ImmunityBio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Replimune Group currently has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.47%. ImmunityBio has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.02%. Given ImmunityBio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ImmunityBio is more favorable than Replimune Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.4% of Replimune Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of ImmunityBio shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of Replimune Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 82.8% of ImmunityBio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Replimune Group and ImmunityBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group N/A -20.81% -18.53% ImmunityBio N/A -216.43% -73.41%

Summary

Replimune Group beats ImmunityBio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. It is also developing RP2, which is in Phase I clinical trials for an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Phase I clinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc., an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes. ImmunityBio, Inc. was formerly known as NantCell, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunityBio, Inc. in June 2019. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in El Segundo, California. ImmunityBio, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of NantWorks, LLC.

