Contrasting Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) & Brewbilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIML)

Brewbilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIML) and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Brewbilt Brewing alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Brewbilt Brewing and Loral Space & Communications Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brewbilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Brewbilt Brewing has a beta of 3.75, meaning that its share price is 275% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Brewbilt Brewing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.6% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brewbilt Brewing and Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brewbilt Brewing -1,177.76% N/A -1,533.95% Loral Space & Communications Inc. N/A 125.02% 102.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brewbilt Brewing and Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brewbilt Brewing $90,000.00 64.61 -$1.32 million N/A N/A Loral Space & Communications Inc. N/A N/A $93.09 million N/A N/A

Loral Space & Communications Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brewbilt Brewing.

Summary

Loral Space & Communications Inc. beats Brewbilt Brewing on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brewbilt Brewing Company Profile

Simlatus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc., a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. It also offers video distribution and direct-to-home (DTH) video, as well as end-to-end communications services using satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks; and broadcast services, including DTH, video distribution and contribution, and satellite transmission services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverage. In addition, the company provides telecommunication carrier and integrator services; maritime and aeronautical services; satellite services to the Canadian government; two-way broadband Internet services; communications services to oil and gas and mining industries; and satellite operator services. Further, it is involved in the installation and maintenance of the end user terminal; and provision of satellite capacity and other network elements. Additionally, the company offers consulting services related to space and earth, government studies, satellite control services, and research and development; and X-band satellite services. Loral Space & Communications Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Brewbilt Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewbilt Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.