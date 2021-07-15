Contrasting Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) & (OTCMKTS:YSYB)

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) and (OTCMKTS:YSYB) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Darling Ingredients and , as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Darling Ingredients 0 0 13 0 3.00 0 0 0 0 N/A

Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus price target of $72.30, indicating a potential upside of 9.07%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Darling Ingredients shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Darling Ingredients shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Darling Ingredients and ‘s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Darling Ingredients $3.57 billion 3.03 $296.82 million $1.96 33.82 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Darling Ingredients has higher revenue and earnings than .

Profitability

This table compares Darling Ingredients and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darling Ingredients 9.64% 13.67% 7.19% N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Darling Ingredients beats on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries. The company collects and transforms various animal by-product streams into useable and specialty ingredients, such as collagen, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings, and hides. It also recovers and converts used cooking oil and animal fats, and residual bakery products into valuable feed and fuel ingredients. In addition, the company provides environmental services, including grease trap collection and disposal services to food service establishments. It primarily operates under the Sonac, Dar Pro, Rothsay, Rousselot, CTH, Ecoson, and Rendac brand names in North America, Europe, China, South America, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Darling International Inc. and changed its name to Darling Ingredients Inc. in May 2014. Darling Ingredients Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

