Contrasting Compass (NYSE:COMP) & Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) and Compass (NYSE:COMP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zscaler and Compass’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zscaler $431.27 million 71.31 -$115.12 million ($0.70) -320.73 Compass $3.72 billion 1.38 -$270.20 million N/A N/A

Zscaler has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Zscaler and Compass, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zscaler 0 5 21 1 2.85 Compass 0 3 6 0 2.67

Zscaler presently has a consensus target price of $220.16, suggesting a potential downside of 1.94%. Compass has a consensus target price of $22.88, suggesting a potential upside of 75.56%. Given Compass’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Compass is more favorable than Zscaler.

Profitability

This table compares Zscaler and Compass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zscaler -38.30% -36.46% -9.39% Compass N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.8% of Zscaler shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Zscaler shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zscaler beats Compass on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds. It also offers Zscaler Digital Experience that measures end-to-end user experience across key business applications, providing an easy to understand digital experience score for each user, application, and location within an enterprise. In addition, the company provides workload segmentation solutions comprising Zscaler Cloud Security Posture Management that identifies and remediates application misconfigurations in SaaS, infrastructure as a service, and platform as a service to reduce risk and ensure compliance with industry and organizational benchmarks; and Zscaler Cloud Workload Segmentation, which is designed to secure application-to-application communications inside public clouds and data centers to stop lateral threat movement, as well as to prevent application compromise and reduce the risk of data breaches. Its platform includes Zscaler Central Authority, Zscaler Enforcement Node, and Zscaler Nanolog Server modules. Zscaler, Inc. serves customers in various industries, such as airlines and transportation, conglomerates, consumer goods and retail, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communications, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications services. The company was formerly known as SafeChannel, Inc., and changed its name to Zscaler, Inc. in August 2008. Zscaler, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

