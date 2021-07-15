Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

CTTAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

CTTAY stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

