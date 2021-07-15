Contentos (COS) One Day Volume Tops $7.89 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 14th. Contentos has a total market cap of $40.30 million and approximately $7.89 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Contentos has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00051117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00015578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $278.73 or 0.00850834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,975,686,572 coins and its circulating supply is 3,001,982,515 coins. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

