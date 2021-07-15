Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,945.87

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1,945.87 and last traded at C$1,938.93, with a volume of 8904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1,911.36.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,100.00 price target on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1,910.57.

The company has a market capitalization of C$40.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1,810.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$20.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$12.72 by C$7.77. The firm had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Software Inc. will post 52.4199967 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 19th were given a $1.228 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 19.74%.

In other Constellation Software news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of Constellation Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total value of C$1,777,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,312,490.

About Constellation Software (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

