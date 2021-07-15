Condire Management LP Purchases New Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,801,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,023,000. Kinross Gold comprises about 9.6% of Condire Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KGC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $91,025,000. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 26.1% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 33,532,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,430,812 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,086 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,387,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,609 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 45.4% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,899,543 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

KGC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 221,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,640,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 7.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.54.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.