Condire Management LP Invests $83.96 Million in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Condire Management LP bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,701,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,963,000. Sibanye Stillwater makes up 25.1% of Condire Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Condire Management LP owned approximately 0.64% of Sibanye Stillwater at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,239,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,578,000 after acquiring an additional 281,462 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,404,000 after buying an additional 542,022 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,301,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,673,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth about $18,871,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,028,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,367,000 after buying an additional 34,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

SBSW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSE SBSW traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.94. 35,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.90. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

