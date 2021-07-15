Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of CGEN opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $484.41 million, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80. Compugen has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

