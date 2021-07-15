COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 90.94% from the company’s previous close.

CMPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Maxim Group began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered COMPASS Pathways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

NASDAQ CMPS opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -9.88. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $61.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.74.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,903,000 after buying an additional 120,339 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund VII Management LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,572,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 554,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,404,000 after buying an additional 222,962 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 269,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after buying an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 225,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after buying an additional 14,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

