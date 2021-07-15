Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $25.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -501.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $27.19.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.82 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Diversified (CODI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.