Comparing Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) and KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR)

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) and Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares KULR Technology Group and Vishay Intertechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KULR Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Vishay Intertechnology 6.30% 11.02% 5.48%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for KULR Technology Group and Vishay Intertechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KULR Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Vishay Intertechnology 1 0 2 0 2.33

Vishay Intertechnology has a consensus price target of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.35%. Given Vishay Intertechnology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vishay Intertechnology is more favorable than KULR Technology Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KULR Technology Group and Vishay Intertechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KULR Technology Group $620,000.00 324.58 -$2.85 million N/A N/A Vishay Intertechnology $2.50 billion 1.27 $122.92 million $0.92 23.85

Vishay Intertechnology has higher revenue and earnings than KULR Technology Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Vishay Intertechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Vishay Intertechnology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vishay Intertechnology beats KULR Technology Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; HYDRA TRS battery storage bags; internal short circuit device; and CRUX cathodes. The company's technologies are used in electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices. It serves electrical transportation, 5G mobile computing, cloud computing, and space exploration and communications markets, as well as lithium-ion battery, energy storage, and battery transportation market. The company was formerly known as KT High-Tech Marketing Inc. and changed its name to KULR Technology Group, Inc. in August 2018. KULR Technology Group, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Campbell, California.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. It offers semiconductor components, such as low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices; rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors or silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules; and standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules. The company also provides passive components, including resistors, inductors, and capacitors. Its semiconductor components are used for power control, power conversion, power management, signal switching, signal routing, signal blocking, signal amplification, two-way data transfer, one-way remote control, and circuit isolation functions; and passive components are used to restrict current flow, suppress voltage increases, store and discharge energy, control alternating current and voltage, filter out unwanted electrical signals, and other functions. The company serves industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, power supplies, military and aerospace, and medical end markets. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

