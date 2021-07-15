Comparing Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) and Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP)

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) and Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.0% of Genesis Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Magellan Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Genesis Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Magellan Midstream Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Genesis Energy and Magellan Midstream Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genesis Energy $1.82 billion 0.72 -$416.68 million ($1.54) -7.01 Magellan Midstream Partners $2.43 billion 4.31 $816.97 million $3.84 12.22

Magellan Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Genesis Energy. Genesis Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magellan Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Genesis Energy has a beta of 2.76, meaning that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magellan Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Genesis Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Magellan Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $4.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Genesis Energy pays out -39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Magellan Midstream Partners pays out 107.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Genesis Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Magellan Midstream Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Genesis Energy and Magellan Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genesis Energy -26.35% -19.67% -2.89% Magellan Midstream Partners 32.55% 34.70% 10.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Genesis Energy and Magellan Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genesis Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75 Magellan Midstream Partners 0 11 5 0 2.31

Genesis Energy presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.32%. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $48.47, indicating a potential upside of 3.32%. Given Magellan Midstream Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Magellan Midstream Partners is more favorable than Genesis Energy.

Summary

Magellan Midstream Partners beats Genesis Energy on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico. This segment owns interests in approximately 1,422 miles of crude oil pipelines located offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. Its Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services segment offers sulfur-extraction services to refining operations; and operates storage and transportation assets. This segment provides services to ten refining operations; and sells sodium hydrosulfide and caustic soda to industrial and commercial companies involved in the mining of base metals. Its Onshore Facilities and Transportation segment offers onshore facilities and transportation services to Gulf Coast crude oil refineries and producers by purchasing, transporting, storing, blending, and marketing crude oil and refined products. It operates trucks, trailers, railcars, and terminals and tankage with 4.2 million barrels of storage capacity in various locations along the Gulf Coast. This segment also transports crude oil and carbon dioxide (CO2). It owns four onshore crude oil pipeline systems with approximately 450 miles of pipe in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas; and four operational crude oil rail unloading facilities in Baton Rouge and Raceland, Louisiana, as well as Walnut Hill, Florida and Natchez, Mississippi. Its Marine Transportation segment offers waterborne transportation of petroleum and crude oil in North America. This segment owns a fleet of 91 barges with a combined transportation capacity of 3.2 million barrels; and 42 push/tow boats. In addition, the company produces natural soda ash. Genesis Energy, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports. The company also provides pipeline capacity and tank storage services, as well as terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers. In addition, Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. owns and operates crude oil pipelines and storage facilities; and marine terminals located along coastal waterways that provide distribution, storage, blending, inventory management, and additive injection services for refiners, marketers, traders, and other end users of petroleum products. As of December 31, 2019, it had 9,800-mile refined products pipeline system with 54 terminals, as well as 25 independent terminals; approximately 2,200 miles of crude oil pipelines and storage facilities with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 37 million barrels; and 2 marine terminals. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

