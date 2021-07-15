Comparing DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) and Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY)

Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) and DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Promotora de Informaciones and DISH Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Promotora de Informaciones N/A N/A N/A DISH Network 13.83% 17.74% 6.33%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Promotora de Informaciones and DISH Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Promotora de Informaciones 0 0 0 0 N/A DISH Network 1 5 4 1 2.45

DISH Network has a consensus price target of $50.55, indicating a potential upside of 25.15%. Given DISH Network’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DISH Network is more favorable than Promotora de Informaciones.

Volatility and Risk

Promotora de Informaciones has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DISH Network has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Promotora de Informaciones and DISH Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Promotora de Informaciones $789.26 million 0.85 $102.51 million N/A N/A DISH Network $15.49 billion 1.37 $1.76 billion $3.02 13.37

DISH Network has higher revenue and earnings than Promotora de Informaciones.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.7% of DISH Network shares are held by institutional investors. 54.5% of DISH Network shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DISH Network beats Promotora de Informaciones on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Promotora de Informaciones Company Profile

Promotora de Informaciones, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of printed and audiovisual media in Spain and internationally. The company's Education segment publishes and sells educational books; and provides services and materials related to the education systems. Its Radio segment is involved in the broadcasting of advertisements; organization and management of events; and the provision of other supplementary services. The company's Press segment sells newspapers and magazines, as well as offers advertising, promotions, and printing services. Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages. The company also provides access to movies and television shows through TV or Internet-connected devices; and dishanywhere.com and mobile applications on Internet-connected devices to view authorized content, search program listings, and remotely control certain features of their DVRs. In addition, it offers Sling TV services, including Sling domestic, Sling International, Sling Latino, Sling Orange, and Sling Blue services that require an Internet connection and are available on streaming-capable devices, such as streaming media devices, TVs, tablets, computers, game consoles, and phones primarily to consumers who do not subscribe to traditional satellite and cable pay-TV services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11.290 million Pay-TV subscribers in the United States, including 8.816 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.474 million SLING TV subscribers. The company offers receiver systems and programming through direct sales channels, as well as independent third parties, such as small retailers, direct marketing groups, local and regional consumer electronics stores, retailers, and telecommunications companies. DISH Network Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

