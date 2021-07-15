Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Communications Systems were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Communications Systems by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 127,135 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Communications Systems during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of JCS stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.25 million, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.10. Communications Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $11.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.78.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.16 million during the quarter. Communications Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. Analysts forecast that Communications Systems, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides connectivity infrastructure products and services for deployments of broadband networks worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronics & Software and Services & Support. The Electronics & Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

