Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €6.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CBK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.75 ($6.76).

CBK stock opened at €5.59 ($6.57) on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 52-week high of €6.87 ($8.08). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.77.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

