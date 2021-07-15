Commerzbank Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €125.00 Price Target

Commerzbank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RHM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €126.00 ($148.24) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rheinmetall presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €114.18 ($134.33).

ETR RHM opened at €81.40 ($95.76) on Wednesday. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 1-year high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 386.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €84.44.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

