Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) CEO Barbara Smith Sells 25,000 Shares

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $826,500.00.

Shares of CMC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.88. 2,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,621. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.54. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

