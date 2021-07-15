Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CBSH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $72.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.02. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $83.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $411,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,796,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,621,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,064,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,059,000 after buying an additional 663,915 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,239,000 after buying an additional 553,101 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 777,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,571,000 after buying an additional 190,479 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $8,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

