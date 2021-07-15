Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPBY opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.14. Coloplast A/S has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.3652 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.28. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

