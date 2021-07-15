Colliers Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Graham (NYSE:GHM)

Graham (NYSE:GHM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Graham’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Shares of GHM opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.71 million, a P/E ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 0.83. Graham has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Graham had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter worth $4,388,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Graham by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 105,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter valued at $1,068,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Graham by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 474,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.