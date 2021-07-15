Colliers Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Graham (NYSE:GHM)

Graham (NYSE:GHM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Graham’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.
Shares of GHM opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.71 million, a P/E ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 0.83. Graham has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15.
Graham (NYSE:GHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Graham had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.
Graham Company Profile
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.
