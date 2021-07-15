CoinUs Price Down 98.7% Over Last Week (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 98.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 98.7% lower against the US dollar. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $107,077.71 and $3.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinUs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006301 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006311 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000128 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000217 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000037 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

Buying and Selling CoinUs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

