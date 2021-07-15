Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Acquired by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 344.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,857 shares during the quarter. Cogent Communications accounts for 2.0% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $29,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,688,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,930,000 after buying an additional 202,323 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,548,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,497,000 after buying an additional 218,203 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,797,000 after buying an additional 189,967 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 781,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,737,000 after acquiring an additional 19,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.36. 288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,951. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.50. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $90.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.54 and a beta of 0.14.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 410.53%.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $44,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $373,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 37,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,858.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,166 shares of company stock worth $1,454,348. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCOI. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

