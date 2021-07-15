Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92,717 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 92,115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,014,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,284,000 after acquiring an additional 641,830 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,155,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after acquiring an additional 418,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDE. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

