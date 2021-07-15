CNH Partners LLC Takes Position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPCBU. III Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter worth about $204,000.

VPCBU opened at $10.04 on Thursday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.00.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

