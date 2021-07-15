CNH Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,231 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMTC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $40.28 on Thursday. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $800.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.06.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

