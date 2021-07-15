CNH Partners LLC Makes New $2.32 Million Investment in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 238,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,000. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.79% of Tastemaker Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,896,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,896,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $599,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,517,000. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tastemaker Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $10.50.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

