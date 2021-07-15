CNH Partners LLC Buys Shares of 300,000 NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000.

Shares of NGCAU stock opened at $10.63 on Thursday. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

