Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,229 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

NET stock opened at $104.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.29. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $111.97.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,489,577.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $1,738,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,099,362.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,061,903 shares of company stock worth $92,595,687. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

