Clearline Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clearline Capital LP trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 76.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,724 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 151,158 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.08. The company had a trading volume of 157,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,494,110. The stock has a market cap of $226.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

