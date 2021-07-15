Clearline Capital LP Makes New Investment in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,017,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,388,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,336,000. Lionstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at $8,945,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,822,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Porch Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 322,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,280,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRCH traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,287. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

