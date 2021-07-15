Clearline Capital LP Acquires Shares of 175,106 The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 175,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,000. The ODP comprises approximately 1.0% of Clearline Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ODP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The ODP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,061,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The ODP by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,662,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,987,000 after buying an additional 410,596 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in The ODP by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 360,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,548,000 after acquiring an additional 220,380 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in The ODP by 280.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after acquiring an additional 167,800 shares during the period. Finally, MIK Capital LP bought a new position in shares of The ODP during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other The ODP news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $497,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen M. Mohan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $244,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $963,635 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ODP stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.99. 297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,714. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. The ODP had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.39%. The ODP’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The ODP declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

