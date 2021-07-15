Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 24.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,134 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 120.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 164,025 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2,587.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 323,470 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 34.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 11.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 12,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 38.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 749,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $7,775,560.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $2,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,574,439 shares of company stock valued at $35,460,353. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLNE opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.33 and a beta of 1.87.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Clean Energy Fuels’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

