City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $533.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $12.94.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 32.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

