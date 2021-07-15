Cito Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Cito Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Super League Gaming were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 274.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 33,991 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Super League Gaming during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Super League Gaming by 14.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. 13.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super League Gaming stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,257. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Keller bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,309.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Super League Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc operates a video gaming and esports entertainment platform for everyday players in the United States. The company offers Minehut, a social and gaming portal for the avid Minecraft players; Framerate, a social video network in gaming; SLG.TV that provides esports competitions and entertainment programming following the leagues, the teams, and players; Virtualis Studios, a virtual production studio, which offers solutions for video, television, and branded content; and City Clubs that aggregates gamers and creators across different genres of games, ages, and skill levels for digital and physical competitions.

