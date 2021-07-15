Cito Capital Group LLC Sells 3,717 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cito Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 42.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DD traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.82. 34,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,029. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.20.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

