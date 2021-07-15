Cito Capital Group LLC Sells 300 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cito Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for 3.3% of Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.47. 526,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,414,656. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.45. The stock has a market cap of $173.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

