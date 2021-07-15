Cito Capital Group LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $1,997,340,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $26.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3,655.17. 107,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,558,640. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,372.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,165.46.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

