Citigroup Raises Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $215.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RJF. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.67.

Get Raymond James alerts:

NYSE:RJF opened at $131.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.48. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $138.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783 in the last three months. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Raymond James by 35.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,469,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,490 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,156,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,358,000 after acquiring an additional 104,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,445,000 after acquiring an additional 100,162 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 400.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,610,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,565,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.