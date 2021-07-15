Citigroup Inc. Sells 6,608 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,608 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Model N were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Model N by 49.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Model N by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Model N by 4.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Model N by 7.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MODN opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.84 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.80. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Model N has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

In other Model N news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $40,423.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,167.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $201,601.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 157,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,087,766.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,964 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,408. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

