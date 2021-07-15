Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,956 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

AIMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of AIMC opened at $63.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.73. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.54.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

In related news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

