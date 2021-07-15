Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,187 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 56.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

INSP opened at $175.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.66 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.22. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.39 and a 12-month high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INSP. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.27.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.