Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.37 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will announce $17.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.05 billion and the highest is $17.63 billion. Citigroup reported sales of $19.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year sales of $70.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.30 billion to $71.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $71.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.70 billion to $73.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.17. The stock had a trading volume of 35,844,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,325,605. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $140.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

