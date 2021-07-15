Citigroup Inc. Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 97.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933,858 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Livent during the first quarter worth $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at $798,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 490,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $23.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

