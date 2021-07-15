Citigroup Inc. Acquires 1,361 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of BlueLinx worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 118.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BlueLinx by 3,836.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 914.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

In related news, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $899,946.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 16,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $712,118.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,942.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,149,099. Insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXC stock opened at $39.13 on Thursday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.01. The company has a market capitalization of $370.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.82.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 268.95%.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

BlueLinx Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.