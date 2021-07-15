Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.350-$10.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.53 billion-$7.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.66 billion.Cintas also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.35-10.75 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $382.71.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS stock traded down $13.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $365.75. 10,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,597. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $362.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas has a 52-week low of $271.27 and a 52-week high of $392.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.